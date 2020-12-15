From Iceland — COVID-19 Round-Up: Three New Cases Yesterday, All In Quarantine

Photo by Vísir

According to newly released data, there were three coronavirus cases diagnosed yesterday, all of them from people already in quarantine.

There are currently 293 people in quarantine, 142 in isolation, and 33 people in hospital, 3 of them in intensive care. No new deaths have been reported at the time of this writing.

The domestic 14-day incidence per 100,000 inhabitants is now at 31.4, showing that the downward trend is continuing, albeit very slowly. If the trend continues, there is some likelihood of us getting to zero cases by the end of the year, but that largely depends on the current restrictions and how people abide them, or not.

Further details can be found at covid.is and below.

