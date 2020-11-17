From Iceland — Bus Passengers Must Wear Masks Despite Antibodies

Photo by Art Bicnick

Strætó has confirmed that passengers will continue to be obliged to wear a mask on the company’s buses, regardless of whether or not they are in possession of a certificate that proves they have already had Covid-19, Fréttablaðið reported this morning.

This comes following a new regulation from the Minister of Health which comes into force tomorrow, the 18th of November, stipulating that those who have already had Covid-19 are exempt from the country-wide obligation to wear a mask. However, as a company with their own regulations, Strætó has decided not to follow suit.

Similarly, the management of Hagar, Samkaup, Króna and ELKO announced yesterday that their customers will also continue to be required to wear masks despite the change in regulations.

Those who have already been infected with Covid-19 will be able to access a certificate to prove it on Heilsuvera’s website.

