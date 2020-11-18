From Iceland — COVID Round-Up: 11 Domestic Cases Yesterday, Most Already In Quarantine

COVID Round-Up: 11 Domestic Cases Yesterday, Most Already In Quarantine

Published November 18, 2020

Pexels

11 people were diagnosed positive with the coronavirus yesterday, according to the latest data from covid.is. Six of these people were already in quarantine at the time of their diagnosis.

384 people in all are in quarantine; 267 are in isolation with the virus; and 853 are in post-screening quarantine. 55 people are in hospital, with four in intensive care, but there were no reported deaths within the past 24 hours. UPDATE, 13:52: Another death from coronavirus was reported within the last 24 hours, taking the total deaths from COVID-19 in Iceland to 26.

As such, the downward trend is continuing, with a slight relaxation of pandemic restrictions beginning today.

More detailed information can be found at covid.is/data and below. Bear in mind that data offered in non-Icelandic languages might not be updated at the time of this writing.

