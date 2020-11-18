From Iceland — Icelandic Teen Making Waves On The Music Scene

Photo by Ásgeir Bragi Ægisson/Spotify

A nineteen year old from Sauðárkrókur is establishing himself as a rising star, with over 1 million monthly listeners on Spotify, RÚV reports.

Ásgeir Bragi Ægisson, or Ouse, as he calls himself, makes music in the basement of his house, and his most popular song on Spotify, Dead Eyes, currently has over 36 million plays. “My song Lovemark was played a lot. I don’t know how it happened. I released it a long time ago and all of a sudden it just became more and more played. I released Dead Eyes at the end of the year and now it’s reached 36 million plays.”

With over 1 million unique monthly listeners, he has joined the ranks of Sigur Rós and Björk, and surpassed Björk’s most played song, It’s Oh So Quiet, which has 32,863,265 plays.

Ásgeir has now signed a record deal with American label Twelve Tones. He says the contract is worth tens of millions of ISK and will cover the release of music, videos, tours and marketing. “I really want to tour the US,” Ásgeir says. “Of course, that’s not possible now, but it’s a plan for the future. I’m just doing this because I love making music, and this is my job, but I don’t really have a special plan.”

Ásgeir said he’s finding the experience strange, but exciting, and says he’s excited for his future. “Of course it’s strange. But it’s happened so slowly, I’ve gotten used to it. It’s just really cool,” he concludes.

You can listen to Ouse’s music on Spotify.

