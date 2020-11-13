From Iceland — COVID Regulations To Relax Slightly From November 18th

Photo by Art Bicnick

Minister of Health Svandís Svavarsdóttir has announced that, starting November 18th, there will be some relaxation of the social restrictions that were put into place two weeks ago.

Vísir reports that the relaxations cover three main details:

1. Self-employed businesses will be allowed to operate again. This includes hair salons, barbers, massage parlours, and so forth.

2. Childrens’ sports, whether with contact or not, will be permitted again.

3. Groups of up to 25 will be permitted in secondary schools, so long as the two-metre rule can be maintained.

All of the other previously reported restrictions still apply. This means that pools and gyms are still closed, and the 10-person gathering ban will be maintained—even in the aforementioned self-employed businesses—and masks should be used in most places. More details on those restrictions can be found here.

These regulations will apply until December 2nd, barring any changes one way or the other in numbers of coronavirus cases in Iceland.

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door.