From Iceland — New Pandemic Restrictions Announced

At a press conference held at Harpa Concert Hall just moments ago, the Icelandic government announced new and stricter restrictions in the hopes of flattening the third wave.

Prime Minister Katrín Jakobsdóttir led the meeting, and announced that the following restrictions will now be in place:

1. The social gathering ban will go from 20 people to 10. Up to 50 people will be permitted and grocery stores and pharmacies, with consideration given to the size of the building. This social gathering limit does not apply to public transport, group transport, domestic flights or the work of response teams. It also does not apply to households where more than 10 people live.

2. The two-metre rule will remain in place, with masks required where the two-metre rule is not possible to enforce, between people who are not in close, regular contact.

3. Sports events will be postponed for the time being.

4. Pools, pubs, drama theatres and clubs will be closed.

5. Restaurants with liquor licenses must close at 21:00.

6. Children born 2015 or later, rather than 2005 or later, are exempted from restrictions. Education and Culture Minister Lilja Alfreðsdóttir added that there will be new restrictions put in place for schools. Further details on that will be worked out over the weekend.

All of these restrictions go into effect at midnight, and will remain in place up to and including November 17th.

