From Iceland — 75 Diagnosed With Coronavirus Yesterday

Published October 30, 2020

75 people were diagnosed with coronavirus domestically yesterday. 60–or 80%–of them were already in quarantine at the time of diagnosis, according to Vísir. 5 were diagnosed at the border.

A total of 64 are currently in hospital with the virus whilst 4 are in intensive care. There have now been 4,797 confirmed cases in Iceland since the start of the pandemic. Of those who have fallen ill with the virus, thirteen have now died–three of them in this third wave, and two of them in the past week.

The incidence of domestic infections (cases per 100,000) now stands at 213.3. New restrictions in response to the third wave were announced today, and go into effect at midnight tonight.

More information from covid.is follows.

