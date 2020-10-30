From Iceland — RVK Newscast Halloween Edition: Ghosts, Trolls And Zombies In Icelandic Sagas


RVK Newscast Halloween Edition: Ghosts, Trolls And Zombies In Icelandic Sagas

Published October 30, 2020

Words by
Photo by
Art Bicnick

Dr Matthew Roby, a post doctorate fellow at Háskóli Íslands, talks to us about his research into the Icelandic sagas. In true Halloween fashion we discuss ghost and ghouls, witches and zombies, and learn a little bit about the importance of the Icelandic sagas and what makes them so fascinating for modern audiences.

You can buy books Eyrbyggja Saga and Gísla Saga HERE

Blog: matthewroby.com

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:

Latest

Culture
Culture
New Pandemic Restrictions Announced

New Pandemic Restrictions Announced

by

Culture
Culture
75 Diagnosed With Coronavirus Yesterday

75 Diagnosed With Coronavirus Yesterday

by

Culture
Culture
US Embassy Accuses Icelandic Paper Of False Reporting

US Embassy Accuses Icelandic Paper Of False Reporting

by

Culture
Culture
Eliza Reid Writing Book About Icelandic Women

Eliza Reid Writing Book About Icelandic Women

by

Culture
Culture
Six Dogs Die In Kópavogur Fire

Six Dogs Die In Kópavogur Fire

by

Culture
Culture
Hopes To Raise Maximum Penalty For Child Pornography

Hopes To Raise Maximum Penalty For Child Pornography

by

Show Me More!