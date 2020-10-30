From Iceland — RVK Newscast Halloween Edition: Ghosts, Trolls And Zombies In Icelandic Sagas

Photo by Art Bicnick

Dr Matthew Roby, a post doctorate fellow at Háskóli Íslands, talks to us about his research into the Icelandic sagas. In true Halloween fashion we discuss ghost and ghouls, witches and zombies, and learn a little bit about the importance of the Icelandic sagas and what makes them so fascinating for modern audiences.

