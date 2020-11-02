From Iceland — Three Coronavirus Deaths Over Weekend

Photo by Pexels/Matej Novosad

Landspítali announced on its website yesterday that two more patients had died from Covid-19. A third death was then announced on Landspítali’s website this morning. The Grapevine offers its heartfelt sympathies to the families and loved ones of the deceased.

According to Vísir, neither of the first two deaths took place at Landakot, but one of them was related to the group infection that took place there. Both people were said to be in their eighties. The age of the third person has not yet been announced, and it is also not yet clear whether the death was connected to the group infection at Landakot or not.

Sixteen people have now died from Covid-19 in Iceland since the beginning of the pandemic, with six of those deaths taking place in this latest third wave.

24 were diagnosed with Covid-19 in Iceland on Saturday, with 71% of them quarantined at the time of diagnosis. 21 were diagnosed yesterday, with 61.5% already in quarantine.

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door.