From Iceland — 26 Diagnosed With Coronavirus Yesterday

26 people were diagnosed with coronavirus domestically yesterday. According to Vísir, 16 of the 26–or 61.5%–were already quarantined at the time of diagnosis. 6 infections were diagnosed at the border.

71 people are currently in the hospital with coronavirus, with 3 of them in intensive care.

With 24 new cases diagnosed on Saturday, this weekend’s numbers have been the lowest daily figures since the end of September. However, weekends do usually see a dip in cases due to less sampling taking place, so it remains to be seen whether this dip will continue into the week or not.

The incidence of domestic infections (cases per 100,000) has now gone back below 200, and currently stands at 198.0. There have been 4,931 confirmed infections in Iceland since the beginning of the pandemic.

More information from covid.is follows.

