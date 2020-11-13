From Iceland — COVID Round-Up: Eight Domestic Cases Yesterday

Photo by Vísir/Vilhelm

Only eight people were diagnosed with the coronavirus in Iceland yesterday, according to the latest data from covid.is. Two of them were already in quarantine at the time of diagnosis.

As it stands now, 447 people are in isolation—that is, isolating themselves after having tested positive—compared to 472 people yesterday. 883 people are in quarantine now, compared to 992 yesterday. No new deaths from the coronavirus have been reported within Iceland, but an Icelander in Russia died of COVID-19 yesterday.

More information from covid.is/data follows. Bear in mind that data offered in non-Icelandic languages might not be updated at the time of this writing.

