Twitter Trolls Backstabbing Loser Turncoat Aron Jóhannsson

Oh, Aron, Aron, Aron. What did you do? You played 10 games for our under 21 team–even scored a goal!

But you decided you were too good for us. That the US was the promised land were everything was fruitful and abundant. We understand, the US has the MLS, Mall of America and monster trucks (I wish we had monster trucks). But then it all came crashing down. The US failed to qualify for the World Cup, but guess who did? WE DID!

But then again, you haven’t played a game for the US national team since 2015, so you’d probably not have made it had the US qualified anyway. Plus, where would you fit into our team? Kick Jón Daði Böðvarsson out? Hah! Not a chance, everybody loves the workhorse from Selfoss.

And while Jón Daði is kicking ass and taking names in Reading–with 2 goals already this season–Aron’s only involvement in club football so far has been playing in the Werder Bremen reserves. Not to mention that Jón Daði is two years younger, so we’ll get to enjoy him putting in man of the match performances (as he did against Turkey) for years to come.

Go Jón Daði!

Since the US failure, Twitter has been vigorously trolling the striker and we’ve compiled some of the best #AwkwardAron tweets.

Aron Jóhannsson in 2013: "My chances of qualifying for the World Cup are now much higher." 😐 pic.twitter.com/A3c1mtGZBn — bet365 (@bet365) October 11, 2017

Wouldn’t bet on it.

Take note kids.

You picked the wrong country with that dual citizenship, my friend — Speedo Steve (@speedo_steve) October 11, 2017

Choices.

Facts.

@aronjo20 þegar þú fattar að þú valdir usa en ekki ísland til að komast á HM en þér mistekst mjög illa pic.twitter.com/NffhA8kwM6 — robbi (@robbi0202) October 12, 2017

“When you realise that you picked the USA instead of Iceland and made a huge mistake.”

Germans love their schadenfreude.

ÁFRAM ÍSLAND!

The moment I played at the World Cup in Brasil was the best moment of my career so far. To be a part of the journey with the US team was truly a dream come true ! I am very proud of the Icelandic national team – it is an incredible and magnificent achievement. Many of my friends play for the Icelandic national team and I am so glad and happy for their accomplishment – they truly deserve to go to Russia 2018. If all goes well we will meet each other in Russia. Let’s go USA !!! Áfram Ísland !!! A post shared by Aron Johannsson (@aronjo) on Oct 10, 2017 at 1:22pm PDT

At least you’ll always have the memory of coming on for Jozy Altidore and playing 70 minutes in Brazil.

*Disclaimer: We have nothing against Aron or his decision (in fact, he seems like a nice guy!), he’s a freeborn man of the USA. But you can’t deny, right now he deserves a bit of trolling. He’s neither a loser nor a turncoat, but a very successful athlete, unlike the losers at the Grapevine.