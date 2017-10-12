News
114 Pigs In A Car Crash In South Iceland

114 Pigs In A Car Crash In South Iceland

Elías Þórsson
Words by
@Eliasthorsson
Photos by
Brunavarnir Árnessýslu

Published October 12, 2017

A truck transporting 114 pigs in Árnsessýsla in South Iceland flipped on its side yesterday.

The local fire department wrote about the accident on its Facebook page:

“The Árnessýsla fire department, emergency medical services, the police in south of Iceland, the Reykjavík fire department and veterinarian from the Icelandic Food and veterinary Authority are on scene and working on cleanup,” the Árnessýsla fire department wrote.”Employees from Stjörnugrís (Star Pig) have also arrived to continue the pigs on their journey.”

Thankfully the pigs all survived the crash and were safely taken to the abattoir for slaughter.

It’s sort of like the story of the Three Little Pigs. Only now the pigs aren’t three but 114 and they all die.

Latest

News
Pirate Party MP Forced To Wear Eyepatch To TV Debate

Pirate Party MP Forced To Wear Eyepatch To TV Debate

by

Pirate Party MP Eva Pandora Baldursdóttir wrote on Facebook that due to unforeseen circumstances she’d be forced to wear an

News
Twitter Trolls Backstabbing Loser Turncoat Aron Jóhannsson

Twitter Trolls Backstabbing Loser Turncoat Aron Jóhannsson

by

Oh, Aron, Aron, Aron. What did you do? You played 10 games for our under 21 team–even scored a goal!

News
Private Healthcare Provider Employee Under Investigation In Death Of 8 Year Old

Private Healthcare Provider Employee Under Investigation In Death Of 8 Year Old

by

A nurse working for the private homecare company Sinnum is under investigation in the 2014 death of 8 year old

News
British MP Goes On Furious Rant About WOW Air In Parliament

British MP Goes On Furious Rant About WOW Air In Parliament

by

Labour MP Darren Jones went on a passionate rant about the price of carry-on bags on WOW Air flights, in

News
“Iceland Is The Size of Corpus Christi, Texas, How Can The US Not Figure This Out?”

“Iceland Is The Size of Corpus Christi, Texas, How Can The US Not Figure This Out?”

by

“Iceland Is the same Size as Corpus Christi, Texas, or Anaheim, California. They can figure it out. If the United

News
See The Opulent Home Of The Icelandic National Team In Russia

See The Opulent Home Of The Icelandic National Team In Russia

by

Preparations are already underway for our next year’s conquest of Russia, and KSÍ has revealed where the team will stay

Show Me More!