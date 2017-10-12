114 Pigs In A Car Crash In South Iceland

A truck transporting 114 pigs in Árnsessýsla in South Iceland flipped on its side yesterday.

The local fire department wrote about the accident on its Facebook page:

“The Árnessýsla fire department, emergency medical services, the police in south of Iceland, the Reykjavík fire department and veterinarian from the Icelandic Food and veterinary Authority are on scene and working on cleanup,” the Árnessýsla fire department wrote.”Employees from Stjörnugrís (Star Pig) have also arrived to continue the pigs on their journey.”

Thankfully the pigs all survived the crash and were safely taken to the abattoir for slaughter.

It’s sort of like the story of the Three Little Pigs. Only now the pigs aren’t three but 114 and they all die.