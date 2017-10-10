Iceland Will Play In A New Jersey In The World Cup

Hold up! Before you bandwagon the fuck out of Iceland’s World Cup glory and buy the fabled red, white and blue jersey you might want to step back, as KSÍ, the Icelandic football association has announced that the team will play in an all new kit in Russia next year.

“We are in the process of finding a new design and a look that can make everyone happy and satisfied, if that is possible …” KSÍ director Klara Bjartmarz told fotbolti.net and laughed.

The current gear was designed before last year’s EUROs in France.

Let’s just hope we don’t go back to this:

Or God forbid, what ever the hell this was:

