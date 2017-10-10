News
Iceland Will Play In A New Jersey In The World Cup

Iceland Will Play In A New Jersey In The World Cup

Elías Þórsson
Words by
@Eliasthorsson
Photos by
Art Bicnick
Getty Images

Published October 10, 2017

Hold up! Before you bandwagon the fuck out of Iceland’s World Cup glory and buy the fabled red, white and blue jersey you might want to step back, as KSÍ, the Icelandic football association has announced that the team will play in an all new kit in Russia next year.

“We are in the process of finding a new design and a look that can make everyone happy and satisfied, if that is possible …” KSÍ director Klara Bjartmarz told fotbolti.net and laughed.

The current gear was designed before last year’s EUROs in France.

Let’s just hope we don’t go back to this:

Embed from Getty Images

Or God forbid, what ever the hell this was:

Embed from Getty Images

Latest

News
See The Opulent Home Of The Icelandic National Team In Russia

See The Opulent Home Of The Icelandic National Team In Russia

by

Preparations are already underway for our next year’s conquest of Russia, and KSÍ has revealed where the team will stay

News
#SmiteTheWorld: World Cup Omens From Witches, Entrails, A Magic 8-Ball & More

#SmiteTheWorld: World Cup Omens From Witches, Entrails, A Magic 8-Ball & More

by

After the raging, calamitous, historic homeland victory that saw Iceland smite Kosovo within an inch of their mewling, tawdry lives,

News
Iceland “An Inspiration To Small Nations”

Iceland “An Inspiration To Small Nations”

by

Al­bert Bunjaki, the national football team manager for Kosovo was full of praise for the Icelandic national team following the

News
Kosovo Krushed: Iceland Qualify For World Cup 2018

Kosovo Krushed: Iceland Qualify For World Cup 2018

by

Iceland tonight qualified for the World Cup, for the first time in the country’s history. They beat Kosovo 2-0 at

News
Iceland On Track To Win World Cup, Starting Tonight With Kosovo

Iceland On Track To Win World Cup, Starting Tonight With Kosovo

by

Iceland will tonight smite the weedy minnows of Kosovo on their way to winning the World Cup 2017. The last

News
Þjórsárver Protected Area Quadrupled Today

Þjórsárver Protected Area Quadrupled Today

by

Today, the protected area around Þjórsárver by Höfsjökull in the south of Iceland will be enlarged from 358 square kilometres

Show Me More!