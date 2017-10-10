Iceland “An Inspiration To Small Nations”

Al­bert Bunjaki, the national football team manager for Kosovo was full of praise for the Icelandic national team following the latter’s 2-0 victory yesterday.

“Congratulations Iceland. You are the perfect example of a small nation that can put out a good and well organised team,” Albert said. “Iceland is an inspiration to small nations.”

Kosovo has a population of about 1.9 million, about six times the population of Iceland and was competing in its first ever qualifying campaign following its 2008 declaration of independence.