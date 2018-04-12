Best Of Reykjavík 2018: Best Cinema

So, you’ve shopped in the shops, drank the drinks, and eaten all the food you can manage. And whilst those things are all super fun, activities and culture are the missing pieces of the puzzle for a perfect trip to Iceland. Whether it a gleaming museum or a grimy artist-run gallery, a springtime hike or a trip to try and glimpse the aurora, presenting our Best of Reykjavík 2018: Activities winners. Here, we’ll dive into the not-to-miss cinemas.

Best Cinema Bíó Paradís Hverfisgata 54 When it comes to seeing movies in downtown Reykjavík, there’s really only one winner. Our panel voted quickly and unanimously for Bíó Paradís, the quirky and lively independent cinema on Hverfisgata. “They have red velvet curtains, so it feels David Lynch-y,” they said. The diverse programme of independent movies met with praise, also. “It isn’t just Hollywood stuff—they screen Icelandic films with English subtitles, indie films, and old horror and sci-fi movies. There’s a bar you’d actually want to hang out in, with sofas, DJs, and art exhibitions. It’s the only cinema in the city centre—but it’s the clear winner.” Runner-Up: Háskólabíó Brynjólfsgata

This walkable-from-downtown cinema is part of the University of Iceland complex and shows new blockbusters alongside European indie flicks. “They have popcorn movies, and they also take part in film festivals and have more cultural programming. And you can get nachos with melted cheese. If you’re American.” Runner-Up: Egilshöll Fossaleynir 1

It’s on the outskirts of town, but Egillshöll boasts huge screens that make it worth the trip. “You can get the number six bus there—and there’s disco-bowling and a pizza place to make it worth your while,” said the panel. “It’s the place to see the latest blockbusters if you wanna see something trashy.” Previous Winners 2016-7: Bíó Paradís 2015: VIP Theater 2014: Bíó Paradís

Other Activities Categories

You can buy a copy of the full Best Of Reykjavík 2018 magazine—an essential guide to having fun in Reykjavík—here, posted worldwide. We also have a Special Offer double-pack that also includes our Best Of Iceland magazine, about places to eat, see, swim, shop and stay, all around the country, here.