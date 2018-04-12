Best Of Reykjavík 2018: Best Place For Aurora Spotting

So, you’ve shopped in the shops, drank the drinks, and eaten all the food you can manage. And whilst those things are all super fun, activities and culture are the missing pieces of the puzzle for a perfect trip to Iceland. Whether it a gleaming museum or a grimy artist-run gallery, a springtime hike or a trip to try and glimpse the aurora, presenting our Best of Reykjavík 2018: Activities winners. Here, we’ll dive into the not-to-miss spots where you can watch the sunset or northern lights.

Best Place For Aurora Spotting Grótta Seltjarnarnes peninsula The tip of the Reykjavík peninsula has an iconic lighthouse perched right on the end, reachable at low tide via a pedestrian causeway. There’s also a nature reserve, a golf course, a walking path, and little else, meaning light pollution is kept to a minimum. “You can get there by bus,” said the panel. “And as an added bonus, you might see those kids out there with their little stall selling kleinur and cocoa—so you can have an authentic child entrepreneur/child labour experience, too.” Runner-Up: Öskjuhlíð Reykjavík 101, by Perlan

This forested hilltop viewpoint is walkable from downtown and offers widescreen views of the evening sky. From the hilltop, there’s little light pollution. “Put on some ice cleats if it’s winter,” warned the panel. “And be careful if you go wandering, or you might actually get lost in an Icelandic forest.” Runner-Up: Ægisíða Vesturbær

This walking path along the southern coast of the Reykjavík peninsula has unencumbered views of the sea and evening sky, over the bay to the presidential residence at Bessastaðir, and all the way to Keflavík. “There are only so many good places to see the aurora downtown, and getting away from the centre definitely helps,” said the panel. Previous Winners 2015: Grótta 2015: Öskjuhlíð 2014: Grótta 2013: Grótta 2012: Grótta 2011: Grasagarðurinn

