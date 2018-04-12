Best Of Reykjavík 2018: Best Hike

So, you’ve shopped in the shops, drank the drinks, and eaten all the food you can manage. And whilst those things are all super fun, activities and culture are the missing pieces of the puzzle for a perfect trip to Iceland. Whether it a gleaming museum or a grimy artist-run gallery, a springtime hike or a trip to try and glimpse the aurora, presenting our Best of Reykjavík 2018: Activities winners. Here, we’ll dive into the not-to-miss hikes.

Best Hikes Esja Mógilsá, Mosfellsbær The mountain that overlooks Reykjavík has a hiking path, with varying levels of difficulty. You can stop at the base camp, which still affords views over the metropolis below, or you can progress to the top. In winter, ice cleats and hiking poles are advised—it can get pretty slippery up there. And best of all—you can get to the start of the trail by public transport. “It’s the only proper hike you can do in Reykjavík without a car,” said the panel. “It’s the last stop of the Reykjavík bus system. And the view from the top is fantastic.” Runner-Up: Heiðmörk

You might have seen the cratered red rocks of Rauðhólar on a southern drive—but Heiðmörk is actually a huge nature reserve with forests and lakes. “It’s the only wild area of Reykjavík where you feel like you could get lost. There are barbecues, and you can jog, picnic, hike, or go horse-riding or fishing.” Runner-Up: Elliðaárdalur

This city park is in Reykjavík 110, near the Ártún bus stop. “It’s not so much a hike as a nice walk,” said the panel. “There’s a little network of dirt trails and forest paths around the river. It’s very chill—you can see people horse riding, meander the paths, or take a run in the forest.” Previous Winners 2016: Móskarðshnjúkar

