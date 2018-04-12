Best Of Reykjavík 2018: Best Museum

So, you’ve shopped in the shops, drank the drinks, and eaten all the food you can manage. And whilst those things are all super fun, activities and culture are the missing pieces of the puzzle for a perfect trip to Iceland. Whether it a gleaming museum or a grimy artist-run gallery, a springtime hike or a trip to try and glimpse the aurora, presenting our Best of Reykjavík 2018: Activities winners. Here, we’ll dive into the not-to-miss museums.

Best Museum The National Museum Of Iceland Suðurgata 41 Of Reykjavík’s many museums, one stands taller than the competition due to the pure breadth of their displays. Iceland’s National Museum is a treasure trove of the country’s history, covering everything from early culture to clothing, metalsmithing, religion, and more. “I love the national museum, being a nerd for cultural history,” said one panellist. “If you want actual history, it’s top-notch. It’s well-curated and well designed, with contemporary displays that connect to cultural waves like football and feminism. It even makes the silverware interesting. And I love the baby skeleton. I want one of my own.” Runner-Up: Árbæjarsafn Kistuhylur 14, Reykjavík 110

This outdoor museum provides a vivid look at Icelandic life in the olden days, with guides dressed in old-time garb. “It’s super cute,” said the panel. “There’s a dress-up theatre and a toy museum, and it’s cool to be in a little old village with the modern city growing in the background.” Runner-Up: Wonders of Iceland Perlan

Newcomer: Wanna see an ice cave? Instead of trekking across south Iceland, now you can go to Perlan. “It’s just really cool,” said the panel. “There are interactive laser displays to show you information, it’s futuristic and engaging, and it’s about the nature that people come to Iceland for.” Previous Winners 2015-17: Árbæjarsafn 2011-14: National Museum of Iceland

