Best Of Reykjavík 2018: Best Gallery

So, you’ve shopped in the shops, drank the drinks, and eaten all the food you can manage. And whilst those things are all super fun, activities and culture are the missing pieces of the puzzle for a perfect trip to Iceland. Whether it a gleaming museum or a grimy artist-run gallery, a springtime hike or a trip to try and glimpse the aurora, presenting our Best of Reykjavík 2018: Activities winners. Here, we’ll dive into the not-to-miss galleries.

Best Gallery i8 Tryggvagata 16 Despite increasing competition from Reykjavík’s lively and thriving gallery scene, i8 wins best art gallery in 2018 for the fifth time. The reasoning is simple: they show amazing art, all the time. Their roster includes many of Iceland’s foremost contemporary artists, such as Ragnar Kjartansson and Ólafur Elíasson, recent Venice Biennale participant Egill Sæbjörnsson, and international names like Roni Horn. “i8’s top quality stable of artists often display a playful sense of humour in their work,” said the panel. “Contemporary art takes itself very seriously sometimes, but i8 doesn’t—in the best possible way.” Runner-Up: Kling og Bang Grandagarður 20

After a period of nomadism, the enfant terrible of Iceland’s gallery scene is back in force after finding a new home in the glorious Marshall House art museum development. This gallery identifies more as an art collective, creating ambitious large-scale projects and vibrant group shows. Welcome back, Kling og Bang! Runner-Up: Berg Contemporary Klapparstígur 16

Located in a building that was formerly a glass factory, Ingibjörg Jónsdóttir’s BERG Contemporary has quickly established a kick-ass roster of Icelandic and international artists, and an ever-growing reputation to match. “It’s a beautiful space, and I’m always curious to see what they’re showing,” said one panellist. Previous Winners 2015-17: i8 2014: Kling og Bang 2011-13: National Museum

