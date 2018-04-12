Best Of Reykjavík 2018: Best Place To Take The Kids

So, you’ve shopped in the shops, drank the drinks, and eaten all the food you can manage. And whilst those things are all super fun, activities and culture are the missing pieces of the puzzle for a perfect trip to Iceland. Whether it a gleaming museum or a grimy artist-run gallery, a springtime hike or a trip to try and glimpse the aurora, presenting our Best of Reykjavík 2018: Activities winners. Here, we’ll dive into the not-to-miss spots to take the tots.

Best Place To Take The Kids Whales Of Iceland Fiskislóð 23-25 This vast, hangar-like display is populated by life-sized plastic whales, with information plaques and flat-screen devices containing information about the different species. Kids absolutely adore the place, and there’s plenty of room for them to run around between the replica behemoths. “Once you’ve seen this place, you’ve seen it,” said the panel, from the grown-up perspective: “But still, our kids keep demanding we go back.” Runner-Up: Hraðastaðir Mosfellsdalur

For real-life animals, kids can’t get enough of the Hraðastaðir petting zoo in Mosfellsdalur. “It’s a hidden gem,” said the panel. “It’s a small petting zoo where the guests can hang out with bunnies and kittens. There are also horses, pigs and even a fox.” It’s just 600 ISK to enter, and free for kids under two. Runner-Up: Laugardalslaug Sundlaugarvegur 30

For families, Laugardalslaug is the swimming pool of dreams. There are hot pots for the adults to lounge in while their kids run around between the various play pools, features and slides. If they’re still not tired out, the Laugardalur park is nearby. Previous Winners 2014-6: Húsdýragarðurinn 2013: Fjölskyldugarðurinn 2012: Lynghagaróló Playground

