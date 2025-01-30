From Iceland — Best Of Reykjavík 2025: ​​Best Place To Spend A Rainy Day

Photo by Art Bicnick/The Reykjavík Grapevine Gitte Van der Meersch/The Reykjavík Grapevine

There’s a lot to do and see in Reykjavík — how do you pick which pool to hit up from the dozens of options just in the capital area? Which mountain gets your hiking boots? And let’s be real — where do you catch those northern lights that’ll give you solid bragging rights back home? It wasn’t easy, but our panel of local experts has handpicked this must-do list of the Best Activities in Reykjavík for 2025. Take it from us — it’s all worth checking out.

Best Place To Spend A Rainy Day

Reykjavík Art Museum

Tryggvagata 17

As the rain soaks into your clothes, why not soak up some culture instead? The panel agrees that, in Iceland, there aren’t many indoor spots where you’d want to spend more than a couple of hours (unless you’re doing the full shopping mall experience). But the Reykjavík Art Museum? That’s one of the exceptions. By choosing it as a winner, we, once again, are giving a shoutout to the museum’s three locations, all accessible with one ticket. For 5.950 kr., you can snag a year pass, and for 8.950 kr., you can bring a +1, one panellist recommends. Sounds like a rainy day win to us.

Runner-Up: Klifurhúsið Ármúli 23, 108 Reykjavík If you’re one of those who feel the urge to move when the weather turns grey, we recommend hitting up the bouldering gym Klifurhúsið. It feels like climbing and bouldering have been popular elsewhere for at least the past couple of decades, Iceland is just catching up to the trend. Don’t worry if you’re not a hardcore fitness fan, a bit of exercise is great for your mental health. Let’s face it, 2.500 kr. for a day pass at Klifurhúsið is a hell of a lot cheaper than a therapy session in this country. So, why not get those endorphins flowing whether you go solo or join a course or group session?

Runner-Up: Bíó Paradís Hverfisgata 54 The cinephiles on our panel agree — there’s nothing better on a rainy day than the comfort of a cinema, a good film on the screen and fresh, aromatic popcorn in hand. While spending a whole day inside a movie theatre might require true dedication to the art of film, even a few hours at Bíó Paradís will tick all the boxes. From a thoughtfully curated movie selection to freshly popped popcorn, it’s all here — and let’s not forget the happy hour. Pro tip: you can even bring that pint of beer, a glass of wine, or one of their house cocktails from the concessions stand right into the screening room.

Previous winners: 2024: Noztra 2023: Spilavinir