From Iceland — Best Of Reykjavík 2025: ​​Best Park

Photo by Art Bicnick/The Reykjavík Grapevine

There’s a lot to do and see in Reykjavík — how do you pick which pool to hit up from the dozens of options just in the capital area? Which mountain gets your hiking boots? And let’s be real — where do you catch those northern lights that’ll give you solid bragging rights back home? It wasn’t easy, but our panel of local experts has handpicked this must-do list of the Best Activities in Reykjavík for 2025. Take it from us — it’s all worth checking out.

Best Park

Öskjuhlíð

Öskjuhlíð, 105 Reykjavík

Öskjuhlíð, a wooded hill practically in downtown Reykjavík, might just be the closest thing we’ve got to an urban forest — and locals can’t get enough of it. Year-round, you’ll find Reykjavíkingar hitting the trails there for everything from casual weekend strolls to serious bike rides. Park up by Perlan, then pick any of the countless paths winding through the trees, breathing the freshest air. There’s something surprisingly serene about having a proper forest experience this close to the city centre. And here’s a pro tip: in summer, end your woodland adventure with a picnic at Nauthólsvík beach.

Runner-Up: Klambratún Klambratún, 105 Reykjavík Klambratún is one of Reykjavík’s biggest and best parks, packed with everything you could want — basketball and beach volleyball courts, disc golf nets, a football field, a playground, an exercise area, and loads of picnic spots. It’s a summer favourite, but thanks to the café at the Reykjavík Art Museum’s Kjarvalsstaðir, you can enjoy a cup of coffee and people-watch the park’s passersby and their dogs all year round. Fun fact: Jón Gnarr helped reclaim the park’s original name after it spent some time as Miklatún.

Runner-Up: Hellisgerði Hellisgata 3, 220 Hafnarfjörður​​ Hafnarfjörður might not win you over at first sight but give it a few visits, and its quirks and hidden gems will start to charm you. One of those gems is Hellisgerði. Tucked away near just off the busy main road, Hellisgerði feels less like a park and more like a magical garden. There’s a cosy café, a small pond, and during winter the nearby area transforms into a Christmas Village hosting a local Christmas market and outdoor concerts. Legend has it that the scattered rocks throughout the park are homes to the hidden people.

Previous winners: New category