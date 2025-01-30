From Iceland — Best Of Reykjavík 2025: ​​​Best Permanent Exhibition

Photo by Joana Fontinha/The Reykjavík Grapevine Art Bicnick/The Reykjavík Grapevine Ugo Carmeni/Supplied

There’s a lot to do and see in Reykjavík — how do you pick which pool to hit up from the dozens of options just in the capital area? Which mountain gets your hiking boots? And let’s be real — where do you catch those northern lights that’ll give you solid bragging rights back home? It wasn’t easy, but our panel of local experts has handpicked this must-do list of the Best Activities in Reykjavík for 2025. Take it from us — it’s all worth checking out.

​Best Permanent Exhibition

Chromo Sapiens — Höfuðstöðin

Rafstöðvarvegur, 110 Reykjavík

Chromo Sapiens, an explosion of colour that once represented Iceland at the Venice Biennale, has found its permanent home in Höfuðstöðin — formerly old potato barracks in Elliðaárdalur. Hrafnhildur Arnardóttir (aka Shoplifter), who is the first female artist in Iceland to open her own dedicated space, has transformed synthetic hair extensions — yes, you read that right — into three mind-bending caves of fluff and wonder. Located decidedly outside the 101 bubble, this technicolour paradise is worth the short car, bus or bike ride.

Runner-Up: Perlan Öskjuhlíð Perched on Öskjuhlíð hill, this glass-domed landmark sparked multiple debates among our panel before we finally pinned down the category it fits best. Perlan excels at balancing education and entertainment, featuring multiple interactive exhibitions on various topics, among them volcanoes and the northern lights, alongside what’s billed as “the world’s first indoor ice cave.” “Perlan is really, really good because it has such a variety — the glacial society has a little corner there, and I really like the geological display and how it’s super interactive,” one panellist said. Another added, “I felt like I was receiving a lot of information and also being entertained.”

Runner-Up: Lava Show Fiskislóð 73 Want to see hot molten lava reaching 1,300°C while learning about Iceland’s volcanic history? In an unassuming corner of the Grandi neighbourhood, you can do both without hiking up an active volcano (and if you ever consider such an endeavour, please verify it’s actually permitted). Lava Show, a family business that launched in Vík in 2018, was born from its founders’ vision to recreate an erupting volcano indoors for year-round viewing. Now with a second location in Reykjavík, it offers a mesmerising display that’s particularly impressive for those who’ve never witnessed molten lava up close.

Previous Winners: 2024: Perlan