From Iceland — Best Of Reykjavík 2025: Best Art Museum

There’s a lot to do and see in Reykjavík — how do you pick which pool to hit up from the dozens of options just in the capital area? Which mountain gets your hiking boots? And let’s be real — where do you catch those northern lights that’ll give you solid bragging rights back home? It wasn’t easy, but our panel of local experts has handpicked this must-do list of the Best Activities in Reykjavík for 2025. Take it from us — it’s all worth checking out.

Best Art Museum

Reykjavík Art Museum

Tryggvagata 17, 101 Reykjavík

The Reykjavík Art Museum is actually three institutions in one: Ásmundarsafn, Hafnarhús, and Kjarvalsstaðir. Here’s the pro tip — grab a ticket at any one of them and you’ll get free entry to the other two for the next 24 hours. Not bad, right? The museum exhibits everything from cutting-edge work by local and international artists to the masterpieces of Iceland’s artistic legends: Ásmundur Sveinsson’s sculptures, Erró’s pop art, and Kjarval’s landscapes. Each location has its own distinct vibe, so you’re basically getting three totally different museum experiences for the price of one.

Runner-Up: The Living Art Museum Grandagarður 20 Located in the Marshall House, nicely tucked away in Grandi, The Living Art Museum — better known to locals as Nýló — is a donation-based, artist-run museum that focuses on contemporary art. Since 1978, the museum has been leading the way for the city’s contemporary art scene, consistently reflecting its evolving movements, while also exhibiting international artists. The museum’s 47th-anniversary celebration confirmed that Nýló excels at both curating contemporary art and throwing parties.

Runner-Up: The Einar Jónsson Sculpture Museum Hallgrímstorg 3 Once home to one of Iceland’s most prominent sculptors, the Einar Jónsson Sculpture Museum might be one of the most overlooked gems in town. While the museum itself boasts a rich collection of Einar Jónsson’s works, sketch books and photographs of how the house changed over the years, it’s the outdoor sculpture garden that steals the show. One panellist said, “The sculpture garden is a great place to visit randomly all year round in all kinds of weather and it is free. Great to just walk through when on your way through the neighbourhood or stop and sit and chill or wander around, both alone and in the company of others.”

Previous winners: 2024: Reykjavík Art Museum 2023: Gerðasafn 2022: Reykjavík Art Museum