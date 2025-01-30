From Iceland — Best Of Reykjavík 2025: Best Spa

Photo by Supplied Art Bicnick/The Reykjavík Grapevine Timothee Lambrecq for The Reykjavík Grapevine

There’s a lot to do and see in Reykjavík — how do you pick which pool to hit up from the dozens of options just in the capital area? Which mountain gets your hiking boots? And let’s be real — where do you catch those northern lights that’ll give you solid bragging rights back home? It wasn’t easy, but our panel of local experts has handpicked this must-do list of the Best Activities in Reykjavík for 2025. Take it from us — it’s all worth checking out.

Best Spa

Hvammsvík

Kjósarhreppur, 276 Mosfellsbær

The people of Iceland are admittedly a bit spoiled by the sheer abundance of natural and man-made hot baths and springs available to us. Nearly all of them would be incredible if not for the occasional looming threat of a nearby volcanic eruption — or the fact that we have at least ten others to choose from. Hvammsvík is the winner for the third year in a row, thanks to its thoughtfully designed, nature-blending layout that feels like you’re bathing on the edge of the world, while being just a 45-minute drive from the capital. Add a stunning sunset or a starry sky, and you’ve got yourself an unforgettable experience that feels as timeless as the landscape itself.

Runner-Up: Sky Lagoon Vesturvör 44-48, 200 Kópavogur If the best spa were judged solely on its sauna, Sky Lagoon would take the crown. Its spacious, wooden sauna with a floor-to-ceiling panoramic window is a showstopper that even the pickiest spa-goer can’t resist. True, the drive to its industrial corner of Kópavogur isn’t exactly picturesque, but there’s a silver lining: it’s so close to downtown that you can hop on a bus and be soaking within an hour — or just 15 minutes by car. Sky’s seven-step ritual offers a true spa experience, enhanced by sweeping views over the Reykjanes Peninsula. What we don’t like: Growing crowds and a rigid ritual structure that only allows one visit to the sauna.

Runner-Up: Krauma Deildartunguhver, Reykholt Sometimes a day trip for a spa treatment is exactly what you need after a gruelling work week. Located about a 1.5-hour drive from Reykjavík, Krauma Geothermal Spa offers precisely that. Unlike its bigger, more famous counterparts, Krauma rarely feels crowded, delivering a genuinely serene experience with all the expected amenities. “It’s gorgeous,” one panellist said. “It’s like a little modernist spa in the middle of the mountains. You get views everywhere of the mountains. It’s a real treat.”

Previous Winners: 2024: Hvammsvík 2023: Hvammsvík