From Iceland — Best Of Reykjavík 2025: Best Pool

Photo by Joana Fontinha/The Reykjavík Grapevine

There’s a lot to do and see in Reykjavík — how do you pick which pool to hit up from the dozens of options just in the capital area? Which mountain gets your hiking boots? And let’s be real — where do you catch those northern lights that’ll give you solid bragging rights back home? It wasn’t easy, but our panel of local experts has handpicked this must-do list of the Best Activities in Reykjavík for 2025. Take it from us — it’s all worth checking out.

Best Pool

Sundhöllin

Barónsstígur 45a

Everyone in Iceland has their go-to pool. Maybe it’s just across the street from home, or there’s always a parking spot waiting, or their kid can’t get enough of that one special slide. While our panel agrees many spots hit the mark, Sundhöllin stands strong as the timeless heavyweight champ. “Sundhöllin has this Wes Anderson vibe when you walk into the main room. It’s a beautiful, symmetrical building, and it’s been there forever,” one panellist notes. Its central location means you can fit something in before or after your swim. The only downside? The tiny sauna, which is likely to be full when you’re there.

Runner-Up: Vesturbæjarlaug Hofsvallagata, 107 Reykjavík The cool kids’ pool. This is where you can meet pop stars and local celebrities while enjoying a quality soak. “Vesturbæjarlaug has the nicest feng shui of them all — when you walk out into the deck and see these little hot pots with old guys sitting in them. It has got a little bit more culture,” one panellist said. Plus, it comes with two ads-on to make your day or night: Kaffi Vest and Melabúðin.

Runner-Up: Dalslaug Úlfarsbraut 122-124, 113 Reykjavík Since opening in 2021, Reykjavík’s newest pool, Dalslaug, has managed to snag a spot as a runner-up in the Best Pool category more than once — a pretty impressive feat for a relative baby in a country where most pools have at least half a century of history behind them. Located a fair distance from the downtown, Dalslaug still earns high marks for its open, modern layout, a solid selection of hot tubs, and — let’s be honest — the blessed likelihood of not running into anyone you’d rather avoid.

Previous Winners 2024: Vesturbæjarlaug 2023: Lágafellslaug 2022: Sky Lagoon