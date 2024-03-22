From Iceland — Risk Of Avalanches In North Iceland, Westfjords

Risk Of Avalanches In North Iceland, Westfjords

Published March 22, 2024

Words by
Photo by
Art Bicnick

The Icelandic Met Office has announced an uncertainty phase in North Iceland and the Westfjords due to avalanche risk. The notice was posted on Thursday, March 21, with similar conditions expected on March 22. Snowfall and wind are expected in North Iceland leading to limited visibility. The conditions are expected to improve on Saturday.

A building was evacuated on Thursday in Ísafjörður in the Westfjords. A minor avalanche fell from Innra-Bæjargil near Flateyri on the eve of March 21, with several falling into the sea in Súgandafjörður. The Met Office warns of possible risks of avalanches on roads between settlements in the area, with both Flateyrarvegur and Súðavíkurhlíð currently closed off. An alert phase has been declared there.

People are encouraged to keep a close eye on the weather forecasts, especially if travelling.

