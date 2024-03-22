From Iceland — Grapevine Events: Lost Track, Slavic Spring Rituals, NeoArte & Much More

Photo by Art Bicnick

TGIF! Next week will bring us some extra days off before Easter, but before you go into hibernation from eating way too many chocolate Easter eggs, check out some of the cultural happenings in town. More events can be found at events.grapevine.is.

Slavic Spring Rituals: Marzanna goddess doll-making

March 22 — 19:00 — Tryggvagata 17 — 3500 ISK

Welcoming spring simply by switching to spring coats and sneakers and leaving the house without a hat doesn’t really work in Reykjavík. We bet you’ve seen the weather. There’s no other option than to turn to the supernatural. Tonight, LeirFlæði clay studio, Studio FLÆÐI, and the Polish creative Zofia Dopierała, fascinated by the spirituality of folk traditions, will come together for an evening of Marzanna doll-making, a personification of the end of winter and the return of life in spring. The event can only accommodate a limited number of participants. IZ

NeoArte Synth Festival

March 22-24 — 19:00 — The Nordic House — Free

The NeoArte Synthesizer of Arts festival has been held annually in Gdansk, Poland, since 2012 and now it’s coming to Reykjavík. The three-day event features concerts, art installations, performance, panel discussions and more, all exploring the connections between various creative mediums. Bring the kids — there will be workshops on creating contemporary music just for them. CF



Open space for creative writing

March 23 — 12:00-14:00 — Borgarbókasafnið Grófinni — Free

The downtown public library is introducing a new initiative for all types of writers. If you’re experiencing writer’s block or are looking for a productive environment for your next project, other than your room that you’ve probably not left in weeks, this one’s for you. You can simply write next to others, no need to socialise if you don’t want to. The library plans to make these get-togethers a regular event, so one day you might even find a Grapevine’s writer across the desk from you. IZ

Lost Track: Artist Talk with Sjón

March 23 — 15:00 — Gallery Port (Hallgerðagata 19-23) — Free

Artists Baldur Helgason, Claire Paugam, and Loji Höskuldsson are presenting new works created specifically for this joint exhibition. On Saturday, they will come together for an artist talk moderated by Sjón. The talk will be held in English. Reminder: Gallery Port has relocated to a new address at Hallgerðargata 19-23. While we will miss them at their Laugavegur location, we can’t wait to see the new space. RX/IZ

HAM at Bæjarbíó

March 27 — 20:00 — Bæjarbíó — 7.990 ISK

HAM is like fine wine — 36 years in and still jamming and thriving. One of the country’s most influential and most liveable bands will get together for a gig at Bæjarbíó in Hafnarfjörður. There has been much discussion about whether HAM falls into the rock or metal category, so maybe you could check them out and help us decide? Oh, and HAM’s vocalist and lead guitarist Sigurjón Kjartansson has just made a movie. Read all about it here. IZ