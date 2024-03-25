From Iceland — Ideal Conditions To Hit The Slopes Over Easter

The conditions expected at the Reykjavík-adjacent Bláfjöll ski resort are the best they’ve been in a decade. That’s according to general manager Einar Bjarnason, who expects ski and snowboard enthusiasts to hit the hills in droves this Easter long weekend, Vísir.is reports.

While the weather has been touch and go these past months, winter appears to have arrived now in late March — just as much of Europe is welcoming spring. Bláfjöll welcomed some 2,200 skiers and snowboarders this past weekend and Einar expects much more than that in the weekend ahead.

