From Iceland — Child Filmed Driving Taxi In Reykjavík Suburb

A child was filmed driving a taxi in Reykjavík’s Breiðholt neighbourhood over the weekend. In a video circulating online, a boy who appears to be around 10-years old is behind the wheel of a taxi while the passenger of an adjacent vehicle films and laughs while saying “Old man! Stop the car!”

Police are reportedly looking into the matter with child protective services and the child’s parents. According to police reports filed over the weekend, the taxi was reportedly stolen.

Geez, first certain circles of Icelandic society take issue with immigrants driving taxis and now they’re going to complain about an industrious young person looking to fill the gap in the market. You just can’t win these days.