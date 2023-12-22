From Iceland — Eruption Diminishing, Magma Collecting Beneath Svartsengi

Eruption Diminishing, Magma Collecting Beneath Svartsengi

Published December 22, 2023

Art Bicick

A mere hours after volcanologists claimed the Sundhnúksgígar eruption to be over, the Icelandic Met Office reported magma collecting beneath Svartsengi – a stone’s throw away from the currently diminishing eruption, north of Grindavík.

Ground uplift at Svartsengi is measuring 5 to 8 millimetres per day. Scientists will review available data on December 22 and meet with the Met Office.

The Blue Lagoon and a power plant, which services hot water to the entire Reykjanes Peninsula, are located at Svartsengi.

