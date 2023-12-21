From Iceland — Volcanologist Claims Latest Eruption Over

Photo by Art Bicnick

On the morning of December 21, the Icelandic Met Office reported dwindling volcanic activity in the latest eruption on the Reykjanes Peninsula. No visible magma was recorded flowing from the fissures, except the occasional ember.

In conversation with mbl.is, volcanologist Þorvaldur Þórðarson declared the latest eruption to be over, while volcanologist Ármann Höskuldsson agreed in a conversation with RÚV. The Met Office is more hesitant to rule it dead, stating on its website that magma may still flow in underground chambers.

Erupting on the evening of December 18 near Grindavík, Iceland’s latest volcano showed decreasing intensity after a just a few hours.

Grindavík residents were permitted entry into the town on Dec. 21, from 07:00 to 16:00. The area is still closed to the general public.

Prime Minister Katrín Jakobsdóttir recently announced government actions aimed at alleviating Grindavík residents’ housing challenges. A total of 70 apartments will be ready the week before Christmas.

Reykjavík Grapevine publisher Jón Trausti Sigurðarson and videographer Art Bicnick visited the volcano on Dec. 20. Watch the eruption unfold here: