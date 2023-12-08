From Iceland — Grindavík Businesses Admitted Longer Operation Hours

Published December 8, 2023

The Suðurnes Chief Police has admitted businesses in Grindavík to operate longer than before. Companies are allowed to run until 9 pm. The town is open at 7 am every day for inhabitants and businesses, although individuals must leave before 5 pm. Other personnel are banned from entry. People entering Grindavík are not escorted, although first responders are on standby.

Grindavík was evacuated on Friday, November 10, due to a possible eruption, after weeks of earthquakes.

Follow the Grapevine’s coverage of the seismic and volcanic activity on the Reykjanes peninsula.

According to the Icelandic Met Office, earthquake activity has decreased. Fewer and smaller quakes have been recorded. Despite the decreased activity, ground uplift is still measured near Svartsengi.

New data suggests that if an eruption were to happen, the likeliest ground protrusion would be near Sundhnúkur, as opposed to happening in Grindavík. According to professor of geophysics at the University of Iceland Magnús Tumi Guðmundsson, up to 90% of the magma channel near Grindavík has solidified.

 

