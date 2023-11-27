From Iceland — Majority Of Magma May Has Solidified, Eruption Still Possible

Photo by Vilhelm

Professor of Geophysics at the University of Iceland Magnús Tumi Guðmundsson says about 90% of the magma channel near Grindavík has solidified, RÚV reports.

However, a fresh magma intrusion may still form through the same tunnel. The location near Sundhnúkur, just north of Grindavík, may be a particular weak point for magma to ascend.

Measurements indicate that fresh magma is flowing into the chamber beneath Svartsengi, at a depth of five to six kilometres. Ground uplift has started again in that area.

An eruption in Grindavík proper is unlikely to happen at this time. But despite that fact, Magnús warns against moving people back into their homes. The area is still off-limits to the general public.

At this point in time, the most likely location for an eruption would be near Sundhnúkur, Magnús Tumi says. The Department of Civil Protection and Emergency Management states that if an eruption were to happen, the most likely location would be between Hagafell and Sýlingarfell.

