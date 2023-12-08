From Iceland — Björk Narrates Fungi Documentary

Photo by Viðar Logi

Björk announced on her social media channels that she has narrated a documentary about fungi.

The artist with the most Grammy nominations, despite never winning, wrote, “A long-dormant dream of mine to narrate a nature documentary has come to fruition. And I am blessed it is not just any but featuring the magnificent Merlin Sheldrake and about fungi. I hope you will enjoy this.”

The documentary, directed by Gisela Kaufmann and Joseph Nizeti, and titled, Fungi: The Web Of Life, is set to be released early next year. The film explores the mysterious world of fungi and how it connects all life on Earth.

Fungi have clearly influenced the artist’s recent work, as evident in her last album, Fossora, which prominently features fungi in its visuals.