From Iceland — Björk Narrates Fungi Documentary

Björk Narrates Fungi Documentary

Published December 8, 2023

Viðar Logi

Björk announced on her social media channels that she has narrated a documentary about fungi.

The artist with the most Grammy nominations, despite never winning, wrote, “A long-dormant dream of mine to narrate a nature documentary has come to fruition. And I am blessed it is not just any but featuring the magnificent Merlin Sheldrake and about fungi. I hope you will enjoy this.”

The documentary, directed by Gisela Kaufmann and Joseph Nizeti, and titled, Fungi: The Web Of Life, is set to be released early next year. The film explores the mysterious world of fungi and how it connects all life on Earth.

 

A post shared by Björk (@bjork)

Fungi have clearly influenced the artist’s recent work, as evident in her last album, Fossora, which prominently features fungi in its visuals.

