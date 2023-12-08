From Iceland — Grapevine Events: Magnús Jóhann Album Release & So Much More

Photo by Art Bicnick

Can you believe we are almost halfway through December and just three weeks away from 2024? It’s a weird time of the year when it seems like so much is going on, and it’s hard to decide what you want to do or see. If you’ve already checked off “Christmas markets in town” on your December to-do list, we’ve got you covered with things to do for the next few days:

ROFNAR Album Release Show

Friday, December 8 — Mengi — 17:00 — Free

Renaissance man Magnús Jóhann will release his latest solo album Rofnar on December 8. To celebrate, he invites you to join him for a joyous occasion at Mengi. In addition to screening the two music videos Magnús, directed by Anna Maggý and Tatsuya Fujimoto, the artist will have CD and vinyl copies of the record for sale. The majority of the material on Rofnar was written for Tyrfingur Tyrfingsson’s play, Helgi Þór Rofnar, screened in 2020. This is Magnús Jóhann’s first release via the American label FOUND. JB

Jack Armitage – Strengjavera

Saturday, December 9 & Sunday, December 10 — Nordic House — Sat, 14:00-19:00 & Sun, 14:00-17:00 — Free

What if you took one of those old-timey player-pianos that appeared in hokey old movies and took it several levels up by having it controlled through AI and electromagnetism? Bringing together the perfect intermingling of art and science, the new installation by composer, producer, performer and researcher Jack Armitage (aka Lil Data) will have viewers asking big questions about humanity and technology while being marvelled by beautiful acoustic piano sounds created in fascinating ways. With big words like “biomimetic simulations” and “agential systems” describing the work, we don’t deign to fully understand it, but we can’t wait to experience it! RX

Stand For Palestine!: Rex Pistols, Merkúr, Geðbrigði & More

Saturday, December 9 — TÞM Hellirinn — 19:00 — 2500 ISK

These are dreadful times happening in Palestine. People around the world have shown various ways to support the victims of the brutal Israeli attacks. Now, the Reykjavík’s underground music scene will do their part in supporting Palestine, with all proceeds of their upcoming event going towards the aid association Iceland-Palestine. JB

Hafnarhaus in concert – XMAS FEST

Wednesday December 13 — 19:00 — Gaukurinn — Free, donations welcome

Nothing like a good old midweek concert! On Wednesday, December 13, creative space Hafnar.haus brings together its resident artists for a pre-holiday concert. The lineup is as diverse as it could be, featuring ten acts, including MSEA, Andervel, Sævar Jóhansson, Possimiste, Brynja and others. This is your chance to have a party in the midst of a working week and check out Iceland’s freshest music talents. IZ