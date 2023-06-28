From Iceland — Ramp Up Iceland Expands To Europe

Ramp Up Iceland Expands To Europe

Published June 28, 2023

Twitter / Haraldur Þorleifsson

On June 27, entrepreneur Haraldur Þorleifsson announced on Twitter he is set to build wheelchair ramps throughout Europe. He met with Mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo, Deputy Mayor Lamia El Aaraje, and Mayor of Reykjavík Dagur B. Eggertsson to discuss expanding his ramp construction project to the French capital.

Ramp Up is an initiative started by entrepreneur Haraldur – known as Halli – that aims to increase accessibility to those using wheelchairs in Iceland. Currently, Ramp Up is working towards achieving the goal of building 1,500 ramps in Iceland by 2025.

Halli wrote on Twitter: “This may seem a bit wild but: We’re going to Ramp up Europe! Our first partner will be the wonderful city of Paris with more to come. Can’t wait to bring this show on the road.”

Dagur later retweeted Halli’s announcement, adding: “We are going big – and with the best partner, Paris! Looking forward to this adventure.”

