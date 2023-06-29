From Iceland — Grapevine Events: HÁTÍÐNI, Hjarta Hafnarfjarðar, Exhibitions & More

Photo by Joana Fontinha Supplied

Crazy to believe that June is already over. We’ve had a hectic one over at GV HQ; between going into bi-weekly issues, starting our modelling careers on our 20th anniversary cover, and trying to keep up with our household cleaning, we’ve just barely been able to get out to events. But with holidays on the horizon, that’s hopefully going to change! We know many of you are already on holiday, so we hope that you’ve been enjoying the ongoing RVK Fringe Festival. There’s plenty more kicking off this weekend, so get out there and have a good time.

Thursday June 29 until July 7 — Opið (Ingólfstræti 6) — 18:00 — Free

Oh my, are we excited for this show! Our very own former staff photographer Timothée Lambrecq is opening his very first solo exhibition in Reykjavík and it’s gonna be great! Tim was with us from 2014 to 2019 and built his way up to shooting some of our iconic covers, like JFDR, Bjarki and the epic Icelandic Highlands. After years of filling our pages with beautiful images, he broke our hearts and moved to Japan. This exhibition marks his grand return. Originally shown in Japan, Heikō / Heild is a collection of his work studying parallels between Iceland and Japan, in terms of their nature, culture and inhabitants. We’re so proud of Tim. Go see this. RX

Thursday June 29 until August 3 — Bæjarbíó & downtown Hafnarfjörður — Various times prices

When you ask Reykjavíkers what their favourite suburb is, chances are they will say Hafnarfjörður. The beloved enclave has a rich history, a tight community, charming old houses and a beautiful harbour. The Hjarta Hafnarfjarðar (“heart of Hafnarfjörður”) summer festival is a celebration of all things great about the suburb, with food, free music and fun for the whole family. The crown jewel of the festival is the concert series in Bæjarbíó (ticket prices vary) with performances from local treasures like Nanna, Bríet and Björgvin Halldórsson. Come celebrate this old and wonderful town all summer long. RX

Thursday June 29 — Hafnartorg — 19:00 — Free

Acclaimed photographers Chris Burkard and Benjamin Hardman invite you to the opening party of KOFI, a new gallery in Hafnartorg that will combine fine art, paired with the Icelandic adventurous spirit. Knowing some of the crazy adventures Chris and Benjamin embarked on together and individually over the years, be prepared to hear some of the tales from their trips. Also, who doesn’t like a new gallery? We’re for sure excited to see a touch of culture being added to our grey-November-in-June surroundings. IZ

Friday June 30 — Iceland Acedemy of the Arts (Þverholt 11) — 15:00 — Free

These days, the discourse in arts and creation is all AI-this and AI-that. Is it a powerful tool that gives us abilities to expand our practices beyond human capacity? Is it a spectre looming over us that takes us one step closer to living in the Matrix? Whatever hot take you have, the interdisciplinary Intelligent Instruments lab is opening their doors to share how they are researching the role of AI in new musical instruments. Every Friday this summer the lab welcomes everyone to check out their activities and play with their toys. This week the lab highlights the REBUS a digital compositional tool inspired by the techniques of the theremin. RX

June 30 until July 2 — Borðeyri Schoolhouse — 3.500 ISK or pwyc

Ever been to a music festival where you are able to listen to a wide range of bangers while also feeling a strong sense of fellowship and personal contribution? Well, it’s your lucky day! Put on by the Post-dreifing collective, the non-profit HÁTÍÐNI experiments with a do-it-together ideology, expecting all who attend to share the responsibilities required to successfully execute the festival. Featuring over 25 artists of all styles and backgrounds, including Einakróna, Krill Noise, and Virgin Orchestra, HÁTÍÐNI truly is the event for all tastes and is open for all ages. Don’t forget to bring your own drinks! SE