From Iceland — Man Dead Following Physical Attack in Reykjavik Club

A man in his twenties was killed on Friday night following a physical assault at LÚX nightclub on Austurstræti, RÚV reports.

When police arrived, the victim was found unconscious and transported to the intensive care unit of Landspítali hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. The alleged attacker, another man in his twenties, had fled the scene. He was apprehended nearby, but was in no condition to be questioned.

He has since given a statement and will remain in custody until June 29.

According to police, the victim suffered a fatal blow to the head. A police spokesperson told RÚV it does not appear that the two men knew each other or that any weapons were used in the altercation.