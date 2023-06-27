From Iceland — Video of Icelandic Child Gets 58 Million Views on Instagram

Photo by Instagram/@emiliamheenen

A video of an Icelandic infant enjoying swim lessons has gone viral on Instagram, mbl.is reports.

Em­ilía Madeleine Heen­en posted a video June 10 of her daughter, Anna Elín, balancing on a kickboard held by swim instructor Snorri Magnússon. The proud mother intended the video to be an opportunity for close friends and family to see her daughter’s abilities and love for swimming.

The post has since amassed 58 million views, two million likes and 3,000 comments.

Despite being posted two weeks ago, people continue to watch and comment on the video taken at the baby’s swim class.

“It’s strange to see it explode like this,” Em­ilía told Vísir.is, “but of course we parents know how sweet and hardworking she is, but it’s nice to see what the rest of the world thinks too.”