From Iceland — Djúpivogur Urination Station To Be Moved

Photo by Art Bicnick

In East Iceland, the municipal council of Múlasýsla county has decided to move the facilities of the N1 gas station in Djúpivogur.

With a lack of public sanitation facilities in town, tourists have taken to urinating by the station, causing inconvenience for some locals.

On June 19, the municipal building and planning committee unanimously agreed that the N1 station should be moved. The self-service gas station is located in a cluster of shops. The municipality has encouraged the shops to open up a public bathroom facility. According to the businesses, they can’t, due to the fact that they aren’t the building’s owners.