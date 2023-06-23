From Iceland — Strætó Increases Bus Fare

Strætó Increases Bus Fare

Published June 23, 2023

Words by
Photo by
Wikimedia Commons

Starting on July 1, the municipal bus system Strætó will increase the price of a single fare by 3,6%, raising it from 550 ISK to 570 ISK. Monthly and annual passes will increase by 3,3%.

The proposed increase was passed by the company‘s board on May 19. According to protocol, bus fares are reviewed twice annually.

The bus fare was last increased on October 1 2022. Since then, the consumer price index has increased by 5,2%, and the public transit index by 3,5%.

Strætó will also be shutting down its old Strætó app, moving completely over to the new Klappið.

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:
Previous:

Latest

News
Djúpivogur Urination Station To Be Moved

Djúpivogur Urination Station To Be Moved

by

News
Grapevine Events: dreymandi hundur, Örvar Smárason, Sakaris & So Much More

Grapevine Events: dreymandi hundur, Örvar Smárason, Sakaris & So Much More

by

News
Call For More Municipalities To Welcome Refugees

Call For More Municipalities To Welcome Refugees

by

News
Potentially The Oldest Boat Picture Discovered in Stöðvarfjörður

Potentially The Oldest Boat Picture Discovered in Stöðvarfjörður

by

News
Canadian Prime Minister To Visit The Westman Islands

Canadian Prime Minister To Visit The Westman Islands

by

News
No Whaling Will Happen This Summer

No Whaling Will Happen This Summer

by

Show Me More!