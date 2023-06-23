From Iceland — Strætó Increases Bus Fare

Photo by Wikimedia Commons

Starting on July 1, the municipal bus system Strætó will increase the price of a single fare by 3,6%, raising it from 550 ISK to 570 ISK. Monthly and annual passes will increase by 3,3%.

The proposed increase was passed by the company‘s board on May 19. According to protocol, bus fares are reviewed twice annually.

The bus fare was last increased on October 1 2022. Since then, the consumer price index has increased by 5,2%, and the public transit index by 3,5%.

Strætó will also be shutting down its old Strætó app, moving completely over to the new Klappið.