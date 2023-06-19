From Iceland — Fatal Stabbing in Hafnarfjörður, Victim's Roommate In Custody

Photo by Wikimedia Commons

The roommate of the man who was found unconscious in Hafnarfjörður this weekend is in police custody as a suspect.

On Saturday June 17, a man in his 50s was found unconscious in a Hafnarfjörður industrial area. According to reports, the man was attacked in his room where he escaped and subsequently passed out. He was later pronounced dead. Though the police have yet to confirm the correlation, it is suspected he died from his stab wounds.

The police arrested two men; one at the scene of the crime, the other nearby. The latter was finally released, while the former is under investigation.

This is Iceland’s third homicide this year; the third in two months, and the second murder to be committed in Hafnarfjörður. Iceland’s average murder rate is 1.8 per year.