From Iceland — President Hosts Open Day at Bessastaðir

President Hosts Open Day at Bessastaðir

Published June 19, 2023

Words by
Photo by
Art Bicnick

The President of Iceland Guðni Th. Jóhannesson hosted an Open Day at Bessastaðir on June 18. Built in the 18th century, Bessastaðir is the official residence of the President of Iceland. It is located about 15 km from the capital in located in Álftanes.

The President welcomed guests and invited people to explore the premises between 13:00 and 16:00.

Photo by Art Bicnick
Photo by Art Bicnick
Photo by Art Bicnick
Photo by Art Bicnick
Photo by Art Bicnick

Visitors had a chance to see a collection of gifts received by the presidents, including a polar bear skin rug and a narwhal’s horn gifted by Greenland, and archaeological artifacts in the basement that provided insight into the habitation of Bessastaðir since the settlement era. In addition to Bessastaðir House, guests could check out the reception hall and the presidential library.

Photo by Art Bicnick
Photo by Art Bicnick
Photo by Art Bicnick
Photo by Art Bicnick
Photo by Art Bicnick
Photo by Art Bicnick

The first presidential car, a 1942 Packard that once chauffeured former president Sveinn Björnsson, was also on display in front of the house. The staff of the President’s Office and assistants were available onsite to provide information about the premises and assist guests.

Photo by Art Bicnick
Photo by Art Bicnick
Photo by Art Bicnick

Vísir reported last week that the president found a set of keys while jogging and sought the owner in a local Facebook group. The President wrote: “Good day. Found this keychain this morning on the footpath along the Álftanesvegur road. The keys can be retrieved at Bessastaðir (the presidential residence).”

The message has received a lot of public attention, with many people stating that this is only possible in Iceland. The President included two phone numbers that could be used to contact Bessastaðir. The keys are still known to be kept at the residence.

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:
Previous:

Latest

News
Former Ice Cream Company CEO New Minister Of Justice

Former Ice Cream Company CEO New Minister Of Justice

by

News
Fatal Stabbing in Hafnarfjörður, Victim’s Roommate In Custody

Fatal Stabbing in Hafnarfjörður, Victim’s Roommate In Custody

by

News
Movies On The Fjord: A Taste of Skjaldborg

Movies On The Fjord: A Taste of Skjaldborg

by

News
Icelandic Embassy in Moscow to Close, Russian Ambassador Expected to Leave

Icelandic Embassy in Moscow to Close, Russian Ambassador Expected to Leave

by

News
Háskólabíó Shutting Down After 60 Years

Háskólabíó Shutting Down After 60 Years

by

News
Grapevine Events: JFDR, Reddingakaffi, Exhibitions & More

Grapevine Events: JFDR, Reddingakaffi, Exhibitions & More

by

Show Me More!