From Iceland — Four In Custody Following Fatal Stabbing

Published April 24, 2023

Words by
@rvkgrapevine
Photo by
Wikimedia Commons

Four men under the age of 20 are in custody following a fatal stabbing in the parking lot of Fjarðarkaup grocery store in Hafnarfjörður on the night of April 20. Three of those in custody are minors being held in child care services, while the fourth is currently detained in Hólmsheiði prison.

The victim is a 27-year old man of Polish descent, while the alleged attackers are Icelandic nationals. It is thought that the stabbing occurred after an argument that began in a nearby bar spilled out to the parking lot.

A prayer session was held in Landakotskirkja Saturday in support of the victim and his family. He leaves behind a two-year-old daughter.

The investigation is ongoing.

