From Iceland — Puffins Return to Grímsey, Bringing Signs of Spring With Them

Photo by Art Bicnick

Puffins have returned to Grímsey Island ahead of schedule, ruv.is reports. Visitors to the island can expect to see more and more of the puffins in the coming days as they prepare for the summer season by digging holes and making themselves at home.

Halla Ingólfsdóttir, who runs the tourism company Arctic Trip on the island, was eagerly awaiting the puffins’ arrival and had even set up a countdown on her website. She was relieved to hear that the seabirds had been seen in the area before her timer ran out, and is now excited to see more and more of them in the days ahead.

Despite the windy conditions, puffins weer spotted in several places on the island, including at the lighthouse and on the banks. They was flying around a lot, but eventually settled down and began to make themselves at home.

The arrival of the puffins is a sure sign of spring, and visitors to the island can expect to see more signs of them in the days and weeks ahead. The grove is also starting to come to life, with the puffin being just one of the many species of birds and other wildlife that call the area home.