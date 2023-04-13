From Iceland — Tragic Drowning in Vestmannaeyjahöfn

Photo by

A tragic incident occurred at the harbour of the Westman Islands on the evening of April 11, 2023 when a man drowned after driving his car into the harbour. Westman Island police reported the incident in a Facebook post, stating that they received a report from a boat crew about a car in the port. They immediately launched a response team and sent a diver to retrieve the driver from the car.

The victim of the accident has been identified as Alexander Kristjánsson, a local resident of the Westman Islands.

Chief Inspector Jóhannes Ólafsson stated in an interview with a news agency that despite the quick response, resuscitation attempts were unsuccessful and the man was pronounced dead at the scene, ruv.is stated. The police have started an investigation into the causes of the accident.

The harbour is the primary port for the archipelago off the south coast of Iceland and is a hub for fishing and shipping industries. The Westman Islands are known for their natural beauty and is a popular tourist destination.