From Iceland — Tragic Drowning in Vestmannaeyjahöfn

Tragic Drowning in Vestmannaeyjahöfn

Published April 13, 2023

Words by
Photo by

A tragic incident occurred at the harbour of the Westman Islands on the evening of April 11, 2023 when a man drowned after driving his car into the harbour. Westman Island police reported the incident in a Facebook post, stating that they received a report from a boat crew about a car in the port. They immediately launched a response team and sent a diver to retrieve the driver from the car.

The victim of the accident has been identified as Alexander Kristjánsson, a local resident of the Westman Islands.

Chief Inspector Jóhannes Ólafsson stated in an interview with a news agency that despite the quick response, resuscitation attempts were unsuccessful and the man was pronounced dead at the scene, ruv.is stated. The police have started an investigation into the causes of the accident.

The harbour is the primary port for the archipelago off the south coast of Iceland and is a hub for fishing and shipping industries. The Westman Islands are known for their natural beauty and is a popular tourist destination.

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:
Previous:

Latest

News
Grapevine Events: City Library Anniversary, Solaris Fundraiser, Salóme Katrín & More

Grapevine Events: City Library Anniversary, Solaris Fundraiser, Salóme Katrín & More

by

News
Puffins Return to Grímsey, Bringing Signs of Spring With Them

Puffins Return to Grímsey, Bringing Signs of Spring With Them

by

News
Icelandic Skier Breaks National Record

Icelandic Skier Breaks National Record

by

News
Cat Missing for Six Years Found Safe and Sound

Cat Missing for Six Years Found Safe and Sound

by

News
Easter Opening Hours In Iceland

Easter Opening Hours In Iceland

by

News
Scrapie Discovery in Iceland Triggers Strict Measures for Sheep Farming

Scrapie Discovery in Iceland Triggers Strict Measures for Sheep Farming

by

Show Me More!