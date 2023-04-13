From Iceland — Grapevine Events: City Library Anniversary, Solaris Fundraiser, Salóme Katrín & More

We’re leaving a short work week and coming into a short work week. Like always, we’ve got a whole bunch of cool events lined up for you. A cornucopia of entertainment, if you will. Judging by the theme of the majority of events, it seems as if the long-lasting inflation is taking its toll on the operations of both artists and non-profit organisations alike. On Saturday, the Reykjavík City Library is turning 100 years old, officially making it the longest-running quiet game. This week we’ve got three very different fundraisers, one of which has an A-list line-up featuring no other than Páll Óskar, a concert celebrating the letter G, a chamber show where art-pop meets classical music, and a concert in celebration of the last day of winter. Take your pick, there’s something for everyone!

russian.girls, In3dee, Slummi & Skúlagata DJs

Friday April 14 — 21:00 — Húrra — 2.500 ISK

A festival of coolness, deep coolness. This Friday, the artists flock to raise funds for a residency at the WORM Studios in Rotterdam. Artists russian.girls. and In3dee will hopefully head out there to hone their craft and record some new material while they’re at it. Doors open at 21:00 and the first artist goes onstage at 22:00. Joining them in this fundraising quest is artist Slummi and the Skúlagata collective, a collection of electronic artists and DJs. Expect a raging dance party, spilt drinks and a whole lotta fun. Let’s get these people to Rotterdam, Amsterdam it! JB

The City Library’s 100th Anniversary

Saturday April 15 — 11:00 — Reykjavík City Library Grófin — Free

Who doesn’t love libraries? One of the pinnacles of democratic ideals, contemporary libraries not only offer books but have a wide range of services accessible to the public. E-books, tools, music and podcast studios, and even sewing machines are available to use at the Reykjavík libraries, so long as you have a library card. On Saturday, the Reykjavík City Library turns a century old, with each branch celebrating the anniversary differently. So, head out to your local library and join the celebration of accessible community services. While you’re there, maybe pick up a library card and support their work. JB

Solaris Fundraiser for Refugees w. Páll Óskar & friends

Saturday April 15 — 20:00 — Bryggjan Brugghús — 2.900–4.900 ISK

Controversial legislation was passed in parliament last month that further erodes the human rights of refugees in Iceland. One of the groups advocating for the rights of refugees is Solaris, a non-profit humanitarian organisation supporting refugees and asylum seekers in Iceland. The fundraiser sees superstars Páll Óskar, Svala Björgvinsdóttir, Valdimar, GDRN, and Magnús Jóhann performing at Bryggjan Brugghús. Tickets are available at tix.is. You can even turn it into a dinner and a show. By booking a table, Bryggjan will make their own contribution to the cause. Even if you can’t make it to the show, you can help Solaris continue its wonderful work with your contribution to its bank account. JB

GGGGGGGGGGG

Saturday April 15 — 20:00 — Gaukurinn — Free

This G-letter-themed show features bands Guðir hins Nýja Tíma, Godchilla, Girl Drinks, and Gunnar Jónsson Collider. In addition, the show is gjaldfrjáls (free-entry) and has a special offer on gin and tonic. Where would you throw an event that celebrates the letter G? Well, at the trusty Gaukurinn, of course. Most of the artists are well-established in the music scene, hailing from the underground. A well-placed source tells me that Girl Drinks will be playing their first-ever live show. My source is my co-worker, Rex Beckett, whose new stage name is Girl Drinks. While writing this, I tried my best to come up with a full sentence with the alliteration of the letter G. I was unsuccessful. Great. JB

Villikettir Fundraiser Weekend

April 15 & April 16 — 11:00 — Kolaportið — Free, with goods for sale

Did you know that in 2022, Villikettir rescued approximately 600 wild cats and kittens in Iceland? Having grown considerably in size, the organisation now operates in every part of the country. I may be biased, but Villikettir has my undying support. Without them, the free-loading, rent-avoiding, slacker, leeching, mooching roommates I call my cats would be out in the cold. The cat-loving group of volunteers will have a booth at Kolaportið, selling second-hand items, clothing, textile products and greeting cards. All proceeds go directly to Villikettir, and your contribution helps them operate their Reykjavík branch. JB

Feima + Salóme Katrín

Monday April 17 — 20:00 — Harpa – Flói — 2.900 ISK

Artist Salóme Katrín joins the chamber group Feima at Harpa on Monday. A string quintet, Feima focuses on giving a platform to female composers and performers. Salóme Katrín won Song of the Year at the 2023 Reykjavík Grapevine Music Awards for her ditty “The Other Side”, off the album While We Wait – made in collaboration with fellow artists Zaar and RAKEL. The concert will feature pieces written by composers Caroline Shaw, Clara Schumann, Jórunn Viðar, Ruth Crawford-Seeger and Pauline Oliveros, plus the featured artist’s song choice from her catalogue. JB

Last Day of Winter Show: Supersport!, BSÍ & BKPM

Wednesday April 19 — 19:00 — 12 Tónar — Free

Iceland is so cold and brutally tortured by winter that there’s a special holiday celebrating the first day of summer on Thursday, April 20. In accordance with this sudden day off in the middle of the week, a slew of events will be held on Wednesday, April 19. One of these events takes place at 12 Tónar. Officially the best bar to start the night, and runner-up to best goddamn bar according to the 2023 Grapevine’s Best of Reykjavík issue, 12 Tónar hosts artists Supersport!, BSÍ and newcomers BKPM. New kids on the block BKPM debuted at Músíktilraunir, going all the way to the finals. They have a whole lot to offer to music lovers and indie enthusiasts. JB





