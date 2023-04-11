From Iceland — Cat Missing for Six Years Found Safe and Sound

Photo by Facebook

In a heartwarming tale of lost and found, a cat that went missing in Reykjavík six years ago has been reunited with its owner, visir.is reports. The long-haired and furry feline appeared in the driveway of a couple in Borgarnes two weeks ago, emaciated and close to death. The couple took the cat in, feeding and caring for it while they searched for its owner.

Thanks to the power of social media and the work of Villikettir Vesturland, a local cat community, the owner has been found. Torfi Karlsson, the car mechanic who took the cat in, posted pictures on the Kattavaktin Facebook group, and with the help of the cat community, the cat’s rightful owner was identified.

Although the cat was initially too scared to come inside the house, it eventually started accepting pats and scratches. The couple provided the cat with a heated floor and an old cat cage by the front door, which it quickly figured out how to use.

The cat’s owner, who lives in Reykjavík but is originally from Borgarnes, is said to be overjoyed to be reunited with her long-lost pet. It is a testament to the resilience and survival instincts of cats that this one was able to survive on its own for so long, despite the odds.